46.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 6, 2025
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville Enhances Transportation Safety with Cutting-Edge LiDAR Technology
News

City of Clarksville Enhances Transportation Safety with Cutting-Edge LiDAR Technology

News Staff
By News Staff
Full-scale view of Thursday's LiDAR demonstration.
Full-scale view of Thursday's LiDAR demonstration.

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department (CTS) has begun to deploy Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) remote sensing technology in its pursuit of safer travel for the public throughout the City of Clarksville.

The technology uses pulsed light not visible to the human eye to precisely measure distances to objects, creating detailed 3D models.

LiDAR technology is not to be confused with license plate readers, red light cameras, speed trailers, or other devices used in law enforcement that most motorists are likely more familiar with.

This LiDAR technology deployment comes as the result of a partnership that will allow the Clarksville Street Department to study habits of all travelers (cars, pedestrians, cyclists, etc.) to better understand their behaviors, and how this factors into achieving safer streets and highways.

“Using this advanced technology, we will be able to achieve a much better understanding of how the varied travel habits and patterns within our City mesh with our over-arching goal of making transportation safer, and more efficient, as our City grows,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. 

Before a small gathering at Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts is familiarized with the inner-workings of the LiDAR remote sensor.
Before a small gathering at Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts is familiarized with the inner-workings of the LiDAR remote sensor.

The remote sensor will rotate through various locations in the City every couple of weeks to study various street and highway intersections of interest, said Sonny Emmert, Assistant Director/Geographic Information System (GIS) Manager, Clarksville Street Department. 

The LiDAR project is funded by a state grant that Vanderbilt University received, said City Grants Director Lauren Winters. Included in this grant are local universities that will provide critical data analysis for this project, such as Austin Peay State University. 

A Thursday morning demonstration of the relatively-new technology – led by Dr. William Barbour, Senior Research Scientist at Vanderbilt – was conducted at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road.

The data collected can be used to better inform signal timings to optimize traffic flow and ultimately help reduce vehicle crashes, as well as assist the City with future planning for multi-modal pathways. 

A screen shot showing LiDAR sensor-detected traffic at an intersection.
A screen shot showing LiDAR sensor-detected traffic at an intersection.

Safer and more-efficient travel are long-established goals of the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan specifying better streets and highways, improved intersections and traffic signalizations, and more and better sidewalks.

For the full plan, visit www.clarksvilletn.gov/1043/Transportation-2020 .

Previous article
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball, Vanderbilt Set for High-Stakes SEC Tournament Rematch
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information