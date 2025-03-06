Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 6th – 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County has brought a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures gradually trending upward as the weekend approaches.

After a cool and mostly sunny Thursday, the weather pattern will shift slightly, bringing a slight chance of showers on Friday before clearing out for a pleasant weekend.

Thursday will start partly sunny before clearing up, with a cool high near 49°F. A light west-northwest breeze between 5 to 10 mph will add a slight chill to the air.

Thursday night, clouds will increase, and temperatures will dip to around 34°F. Winds will remain calm before shifting to the south-southeast at around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with partly sunny skies and a high near 62°F. A 20% chance of showers may develop in the afternoon as winds shift from the south-southeast to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Friday night, the chance of showers increases slightly to 30%, but skies will remain partly cloudy. The low will be around 43°F, with winds shifting northwest at around 10 mph after midnight.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, with partly sunny skies and a high near 53°F. A gentle north wind between 5 to 10 mph will keep the air crisp.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy skies will settle in, and temperatures will drop to around 35°F, with a light north-northeast breeze at 5 mph.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny conditions and a comfortable high near 57°F, with light north-northeast winds.

Sunday night, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall to around 35°F, with calm winds shifting northwest.

Looking ahead, Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, with a high near 67°F.

Monday night, clear skies will continue, with a mild low of 44°F.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mild and mostly pleasant weekend, with only a slight chance of rain on Friday before giving way to clearer skies and seasonable temperatures.