Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo Brings Classic Tunes to Roxy Regional Theatre This Friday

Clarksville, TN – Jazz lovers, you do not want to miss the incredible evening of music the Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo has lined up for this weekend at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

For one night only in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, the combo will be playing songs from the Great American Songbook this Friday, March 7th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, featuring Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, Ryan Jones on piano, Heath Rives on tenor sax, Sarah Jenkins-Queen on vocals, Zach Marhover on bass, and Canaan Fain on drums.

Join us for a special evening of entertainment featuring these talented musicians in our community!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.