APSU Living Gallery Highlights Student Creativity for Spring Season

Clarksville, TN – For students in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, the Living Gallery provides a space to display and engage with their creative work right in the heart of campus.

Located on the first floor of the APSU Art + Design Building, the Living Gallery showcases students hard at work practicing a diversity of artistic practices—from sculpture, to photography, to painting and more. The Living Gallery is free and open to the public as part of every First Thursday ArtWalk, and the next event is on Thursday, March 6th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Eleven students are in residence this semester, including: Lizzie Mahaffey, Alex Allen, Bowie Munoz, Naomi Hundt, Bailey Borders, Eden Reece, Ryan Sharratt, Eme Beck, Spencer Potter, Jordy Harris, and Yesenia Roldan Ponce.

“As part of the Living Gallery, I would like to develop my skills in environmental storytelling by depicting a variety of fantastical settings using traditional and digital mediums,” Ryan Sharratt said of this residency. “I plan to complete at least six pieces, with additional writing and sketches to further develop the locations depicted.”

Living Gallery Coordinator Luke Warren, who is also an assistant professor of sculpture, is excited about this season’s student work.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Spring 2025 Living Gallery Residents,” he said. “These talented students are already hard at work, creating a diverse range of artworks—including photography, painting, sculpture, and more. It’s shaping up to be an exciting semester.”

Lizzie Mahaffey, a sculpture student, is specifically interested in using the Living Gallery space to explore functional design and is inspired by a variety of art movements.

“Art movements like Memphis Design, Googie Kitsch, and Wacky Pomo have been a catalyst for my art and have inspired my designs and functional sculptures,” Mahaffey said.

To learn more about the Living Gallery, contact Warren at warrenl@apsu.edu . To learn more about the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design and its opportunities for students, contact department chair McLean Fahnestock at fahnestockm@apsu.edu .

About The Living Gallery

The Living Gallery is a dedicated space for student creative research in the heart of the Austin Peay State University Art + Design Building. This residency program offers 10–12 student studios, providing invaluable resources: time and space to create, an exhibition area to showcase work, critical feedback from APSU’s Visiting Artist program, and regular opportunities for public engagement.

Designed to foster high-level independent research within the APSU Department of Art + Design’s student community, The Living Gallery serves as more than just a studio—it is a vibrant hub for creative exploration and a model for artistic research on campus.

About the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, The Department of Art + Design is one of the original departments at Austin Peay State University. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, APSU’s art and design program offers studies in animation, art education, art history, ceramics, drawing, digital media, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and consists of 19 full-time faculty for approximately 350 students.

Three on-campus galleries also support the art and design programs. In 2017, the department moved into a state-of-the-art building. The APSU Department of Art + Design also houses the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, a remarkable collection of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.