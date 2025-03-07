APSU Softball Dominates with 29 Runs in Two Wins at Cathi Maynard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored 29 runs off 28 hits, defeating Appalachian State 11-3 and UMass Lowell 18-3 in its opening games of the Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

After a slow start in its first game of the day, all 14 of Austin Peay’s (19-3) runs against Appalachian State (7-14) came between the fourth and sixth innings, including 13 in the final two frames.

On the other end, in the following game against UMass Lowell (3-11), the APSU Govs jumped out to a 9-0 advantage after one, and cruised to its highest-scoring game in 31 years.

Game 1 – vs. Appalachian State

Austin Peay 11, Appalachian State 3

The Governors were kept off base in the first three innings against the Mountaineers and trailed 3-0 following as many innings. Kylie Campbell was the first Governor to reach base after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to third following a Sammie Shelander double to left field; however, the duo was stranded in scoring position following a flyout on APSU’s next at-bat.

After retiring ASU in order in the top of the fifth, Austin Peay broke a program record following its third batter of the frame.

Katie Raper stepped up to the plate to lead the inning – home run on the first pitch. Macee Roberts was next – home run on a full count. Then came up Kiley Hinton – first-pitch home run over the left-field wall. Those three-straight homers – the first time Austin Peay has accomplished such in program history – tied the game at three.

Austin Peay State University extended its fifth-inning hitting streak to seven following a Kayleigh Roper single, Skylar Sheridan RBI double, Campbell single, and Brie Howard RBI single. The Govs’ final run of the six-run frame came on the first RBI base knock of Ashley Diaz’s career, with a single to center field scoring Campbell and advancing Shelander to second.

Samantha Miener and the APSU defense allowed just a single hit in the top of the sixth inning, but the offense added to its rally in the bottom of the frame.



A one-out flyout by Campbell was followed by both Howard and Shelander reaching after getting hit by a pitch. A Sam Leski two-RBI single, followed by RBI knocks by Raper and Roberts put APSU up eight, and brought up the run-rule victory.

Game 2 – vs. UMass Lowell

Austin Peay 18, UMass Lowell 3

After retiring the River Hawks in order, Austin Peay tied the program record with nine runs in the bottom of the frame, setting the pace for the fifth-highest scoring game in program history.

After Raylon Roach and Campbell began the inning with a single and double, respectively, Howard cleared the bases with a single down the right-field line. Shelander was the next to reach base after UML’s left fielder dropped a fly ball. Leski then extended the lead to 4-0 following her seventh home run of 2024 off a missile to center field.

Following Raper reaching on an error and both Roberts and Roper being walked to load the bases, Roach brought a pair in to extend the lead to 6-0. A Campbell flyout, followed by Howard’s second hit of the inning, combined to bring in APSU’s final three runs, putting them up comfortably through the first inning.

UMass Lowell cut into its early deficit by scoring a run in the second, but the APSU Govs answer with a three-hit three-run bottom of the frame.

Howard’s third hit in as many trips to the plate was followed by Dulaney driving her in via a ground out.

Maddy Connolly Hojas tallied her first hit as a Governor with an RBI double, and Hinton swapped places with her on the Govs’ next trip to the plate. Maggie Daughrity tallied APSU’s last core of the inning, driving in Hinton on a hit to center field.

A two-RBI double by the River Hawks scored their second, third, and final runs of the afternoon; and the final score of the evening came when Kam Moore was walked on four pitches with the bases loaded.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 19-3 on the season following its pair of wins.

APSU extended their program-record winning streak to 16 games, the third-longest in the country, trailing only Oklahoma and Oregon.

Austin Peay State University improved to 8-0 at home this season.

Now in its second season, Austin Peay State University is 7-0 when hosting the Cathi Maynard Invitational.

Austin Peay State University’s 18 runs against UMass Lowell are tied for its most since scoring 23 runs twice during the 1994 season. It also is tied for the fifth-most in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s 28 runs are its most in a single day since scoring 40 in a doubleheader against Kentucky State in 1994 (23-0, 17-0).

The Governors had 14 hits against both the Mountaineers and River Hawks, which i’s the most in a game since having 16 against Evansville last season (2/18/24).

Both Maddy Connolly Hojas and Ashley Diaz recorded their first hits as a Governor, with Diaz’s also being the first of her career.

Brie Howard extended her career-best hitting streak to 13 games, and her reached base streak to 15 games.

Raylon Roach and Brie Howard both led APSU with four hits on six trips to the plate on the day.

Sam Leski was one of four Governors with a home run on the day and led APSU with five RBI.

Samantha Miener (ASU) and Emberly Nichols (UML) picked up wins, marking both of their seventh this season.

Samantha Miener earned her first-career at-bat against the River Hawks but struck out swinging.

Austin Peay State University improved its season home-run total to 30, which already is tied for seventh all-time.

The Governors’ three-straight home runs to begin the fifth inning marked the first time accomplishing such in program history, and is the first time the APSU Govs have hit a trio of homers in the same inning since Drew Dudley, Kacy Acree, and Danielle Liermann accomplished such in the seventh inning against Dayton (3/19/2019).

The Governors’ six doubles against the River Hawks are the most in program history.

