43.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis Edged by Ball State in 4-3 Battle
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Edged by Ball State in 4-3 Battle

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls in Close Match to Ball State. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls in Close Match to Ball State. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 4-3 loss to Ball State Thursday at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (3-8) took one doubles win with Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel’s 7-6 win against Ella Hazelbakern and Elena Malykh. Ball State took the doubles win with their victories on courts one and two. 

In singles, Denise Torrealba took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jemima Williams-Philips on court one. Fontana defeated Chloe Brown on court two, 6-4, 6-3, as Elena Thiel defeated Ella Hazelbaker, 6-0, 6-1 on court six. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Chloe Brown/Alana Bristow def. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (7-5)
  2. Isabelle Tanjuantco/Sarah Shahbaz def. Luca Bohlen/Pauline Bruns, 6-1
  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Ella Hazelbaker/Elena Malykh, 7-6

Singles

  1. Elena Malykh def. Sophia Baranov, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Jemima Williams-Philips, 6-0, 6-0
  3. Asia Fontana def. Chloe Brown, 6-4, 6-3
  4. Isabelle Tanjuatco def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
  5. Alana Bristow def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
  6. Elena Thiel def. Ella Hazelbaker, 6-0, 6-1
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Hosts Governors Classic This Weekend
Next article
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information