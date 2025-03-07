APSU Women’s Tennis Edged by Ball State in 4-3 Battle

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 4-3 loss to Ball State Thursday at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (3-8) took one doubles win with Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel’s 7-6 win against Ella Hazelbakern and Elena Malykh. Ball State took the doubles win with their victories on courts one and two.
In singles, Denise Torrealba took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jemima Williams-Philips on court one. Fontana defeated Chloe Brown on court two, 6-4, 6-3, as Elena Thiel defeated Ella Hazelbaker, 6-0, 6-1 on court six.
Results
Doubles
- Chloe Brown/Alana Bristow def. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (7-5)
- Isabelle Tanjuantco/Sarah Shahbaz def. Luca Bohlen/Pauline Bruns, 6-1
- Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Ella Hazelbaker/Elena Malykh, 7-6
Singles
- Elena Malykh def. Sophia Baranov, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
- Denise Torrealba def. Jemima Williams-Philips, 6-0, 6-0
- Asia Fontana def. Chloe Brown, 6-4, 6-3
- Isabelle Tanjuatco def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
- Alana Bristow def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
- Elena Thiel def. Ella Hazelbaker, 6-0, 6-1