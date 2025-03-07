Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Advances to ASUN Quarterfinals with 60-49 Win Over West Georgia

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team is headed to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Quarterfinals after Friday’s 60-49 win over West Georgia, at Alico Arena.

The Governors will face Florida Gulf Coast tomorrow at 5:30pm CT at Alico Arena.

Austin Peay State University took control of the game early, leading 7-0 two minutes into the game. West Georgia fought back, as a 12-4 run gave them their first game lead at 12-11. A layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt tied the game at 13, and a jumper by La’Nya Foster ended the quarter with the Govs leading 15-14.

The APSU Govs opened the second frame with a 12-2 run, giving them a 27-16 lead with three minutes left in the half. The Wolves would get as close as eight points as free throws from Z Davis, followed by a three-pointer by Grace O’Gara from an Austin Peay State University turnover, ended the first half with the Govs leading 29-21.

Quick shots by Sydne Tolbert and Destiny Jones cut the Wolves’ deficit to six at 31-25 just two and a half minutes into the third frame. Consecutive three-pointers by Anovia Sheals gave the Govs a ten-shot lead with five minutes to play. Austin Peay State University was scoreless for the remainder of the frame, allowing UWG to get within four, ending the third quarter at 37-33.

Consecutive layups by Foster and a jumper by Cater gave APSU their 10-point lead back with 7:40 left to play. Free throws by Wyatt and Foster would extend that lead to 12 at 48-36 with six minutes left on the clock. West Georgia trimmed their deficit to nine with a jumper by Tolbert with just under a minute remaining, but free throws by Cater ended the game, giving the Govs the 60-49 win to send them to the Quarterfinals.

The Difference

Free throws. The Governors went 14-for-20 from the free throw line, 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s La’Nya Foster paced the Govs with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Each of those nine rebounds was defensive.

APSU’s Sa’Mya Wyatt and Anovia Sheals had 12 points each.

Foster and Wyatt were perfect from the charity stripe, going five-for-five and four-for-four, respectively.

Anala Nelson’s seven rebounds are a season-high.

Nelson led with two thefts.

Austin Peay State University outscored the Wolves 32-22 in the paint.

The Governors went 13-for13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Follow The APSU Govs



For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.