Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Named ASUN Freshman of the Year

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned five Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Sa’Mya Wyatt being named the league’s Freshman of the Year, a Third Team All-ASUN selection, and an All-Freshman Team honoree; while Anovia Sheals was tabbed the Sixth Player of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team, the league announced Thursday.
Wyatt’s Freshman of the Year honors marks the second-consecutive season a Governor has been named the ASUN’s top freshman, with La’Nya Foster earning the honors following the 2023-24 season.
Wyatt is the fifth player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year honors and the second since the Governors joined the ASUN Conference.
The Powder Springs, Georgia native started all 29 games for the Governors this season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She scored in double 21 times, including a 12-game stretch, November 15th-January 8th.
Wyatt’s 57.0 field-goal percentage finished second in the ASUN, 24th in the NCAA, and second among Division I freshmen. Her mark from the field also is the third-highest by a freshman in program history.
Wyatt earned ASUN weekly awards nine times, including five Freshman of the Week honors. She also swept the ASUN’s weekly awards, January 6th, becoming the first player in Austin Peay State University’s ASUN Conference Era to be named the ASUN Player, Newcomer, and Freshman of the Week.
Sheals is just the second player in program history to win Sixth Player of the Year honors and the first since Shamarre Hale earned the honor following the 2022-23 season.
Sheals started in just five games across 28 appearances during her freshman season, and was the first Governor off the bench 19 times. She scored 279 of APSU’s 558 bench points this season.
The Daytona Beach, Florida native was second on the team with 11.1 points per game, while her 5.0 rebounds per night ranking third on the team. Lastly’ Sheals paced APSU in free throws made (62), attempted (83), and free-throw percentage (74.7).
2024-25 ASUN Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors
Player of the Year: Emani Jefferson, FGCU
Defensive Player of the Year: Bree Stephens, Central Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Cameron Thomas, Stetson
Sixth Player of the Year: Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay
Freshman of the Year: Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay
Coach of the Year: Chelsea Lyles, FGCU
First Team All-ASUN
Jade Upshaw*, Central Arkansas
Emani Jefferson**, FGCU
Edyn Battle**, Jacksonville
Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb
Cameron Thomas, Stetson
Second Team All-ASUN
Hayley Harrison**, Bellarmine
Hope Sivori, Bellarmine
Leah Mafua, Central Arkansas
Alice Recanati**, EKU
Claira McGowan**, Lipscomb
Third Team All-ASUN
Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay
Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine
Kaitlyn Costner, EKU
Lauryn Taylor, FGCU
Saniyah Craig**, Jacksonville
Charity Gallegos, North Alabama
* denotes number of career All-ASUN honors
^ denotes a unanimous selection to the First Team Note – a tie in voting resulted in a six-person Third Team
All- Freshman Team
^Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay
^Liz Freihofe,r EKU
^Destiny Jones, West Georgia
Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay
Jasmynne Gibson, North Florida
^ denotes a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team
Scholar Athlete of the Year: Dolly Cairns, FGCU
Academic All-ASUN Team
Dolly Cairns, FGCU
Hayley Harrison, Bellarmine
Hope Sivori**, Bellarmine
Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine
Kinley Fisher**, Central Arkansas
Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb
India Howard, North Alabama
Zuriyah Davis, West Georgia
* denotes number of career Academic All-ASUN honors