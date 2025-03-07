Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Named ASUN Freshman of the Year

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned five Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Sa’Mya Wyatt being named the league’s Freshman of the Year, a Third Team All-ASUN selection, and an All-Freshman Team honoree; while Anovia Sheals was tabbed the Sixth Player of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team, the league announced Thursday.

Wyatt’s Freshman of the Year honors marks the second-consecutive season a Governor has been named the ASUN’s top freshman, with La’Nya Foster earning the honors following the 2023-24 season.

Wyatt is the fifth player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year honors and the second since the Governors joined the ASUN Conference.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native started all 29 games for the Governors this season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She scored in double 21 times, including a 12-game stretch, November 15th-January 8th.

Wyatt’s 57.0 field-goal percentage finished second in the ASUN, 24th in the NCAA, and second among Division I freshmen. Her mark from the field also is the third-highest by a freshman in program history.

Wyatt earned ASUN weekly awards nine times, including five Freshman of the Week honors. She also swept the ASUN’s weekly awards, January 6th, becoming the first player in Austin Peay State University’s ASUN Conference Era to be named the ASUN Player, Newcomer, and Freshman of the Week.

Sheals is just the second player in program history to win Sixth Player of the Year honors and the first since Shamarre Hale earned the honor following the 2022-23 season.

Sheals started in just five games across 28 appearances during her freshman season, and was the first Governor off the bench 19 times. She scored 279 of APSU’s 558 bench points this season.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native was second on the team with 11.1 points per game, while her 5.0 rebounds per night ranking third on the team. Lastly’ Sheals paced APSU in free throws made (62), attempted (83), and free-throw percentage (74.7).

2024-25 ASUN Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors

Player of the Year: Emani Jefferson, FGCU

Defensive Player of the Year: Bree Stephens, Central Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Cameron Thomas, Stetson

Sixth Player of the Year: Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay

Freshman of the Year: Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay

Coach of the Year: Chelsea Lyles, FGCU



First Team All-ASUN

Jade Upshaw*, Central Arkansas

Emani Jefferson**, FGCU

Edyn Battle**, Jacksonville

Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb

Cameron Thomas, Stetson

Second Team All-ASUN

Hayley Harrison**, Bellarmine

Hope Sivori, Bellarmine

Leah Mafua, Central Arkansas

Alice Recanati**, EKU

Claira McGowan**, Lipscomb

Third Team All-ASUN

Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay

Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine

Kaitlyn Costner, EKU

Lauryn Taylor, FGCU

Saniyah Craig**, Jacksonville

Charity Gallegos, North Alabama

* denotes number of career All-ASUN honors

^ denotes a unanimous selection to the First Team Note – a tie in voting resulted in a six-person Third Team

All- Freshman Team

^Sa’Mya Wyatt, Austin Peay

^Liz Freihofe,r EKU

^Destiny Jones, West Georgia

Anovia Sheals, Austin Peay

Jasmynne Gibson, North Florida

^ denotes a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team

Scholar Athlete of the Year: Dolly Cairns, FGCU

Academic All-ASUN Team

Dolly Cairns, FGCU

Hayley Harrison, Bellarmine

Hope Sivori**, Bellarmine

Skylar Treadwell, Bellarmine

Kinley Fisher**, Central Arkansas

Bella Vinson**, Lipscomb

India Howard, North Alabama

Zuriyah Davis, West Georgia

* denotes number of career Academic All-ASUN honors