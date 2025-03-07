Clarksville Police Investigate Legion Dog and Cat Supply, Burglary, Request Public Assistance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Burglary of a Business that occurred on March 5th, 2025, at Legion Dog and Cat Supply, 3900 Hollingwood Boulevard.

Video cameras captured the image of the suspect wearing a hoodie sweatshirt with “Kentucky Basketball” written across the front. He broke into the building and stole several items from inside the business.

CPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. If you recognize this person or have any information about the incident, please contact the Clarksville Police Department.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.