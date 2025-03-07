Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Aggravated Burglary that occurred on February 28th, 2025, at a residence on Meadow Knoll Lane.

Video cameras captured the image of one of the suspects wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a mask. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize him based on his clothing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.