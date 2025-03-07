51.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Joseph Mark
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Joseph Mark

News Staff
By News Staff
Joseph Mark
Joseph Mark

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Joseph Mark. He is currently homeless and has been living in his 2011 white Chevrolet Aveo.

His family last heard from him on February 23rd, and his debit card was last used yesterday in Nashville. Detectives are working to confirm whether he was the one who used it.

Joseph Mark is approximately 6’0″ tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Named ASUN Freshman of the Year
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information