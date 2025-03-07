Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Joseph Mark

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Joseph Mark. He is currently homeless and has been living in his 2011 white Chevrolet Aveo.

His family last heard from him on February 23rd, and his debit card was last used yesterday in Nashville. Detectives are working to confirm whether he was the one who used it.

Joseph Mark is approximately 6’0″ tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.