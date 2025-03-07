Daylight Saving Time Begins: Clocks Spring Forward This Sunday, March 9th

Clarksville, TN – This Sunday, March 9th, 2025, marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time (DST), when clocks across most of the United States will “spring forward” by one hour at 2:00am CT. The shift means longer daylight hours in the evening but also the loss of an hour of sleep for many.

Daylight Saving Time, which runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, was originally introduced to make better use of natural daylight during the warmer months. The practice, first implemented in the U.S. during World War I, was later standardized by the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

While the time change is widely observed, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate in DST, keeping their clocks on standard time year-round.

Impact on Health and Safety

The time change can disrupt sleep schedules and circadian rhythms, leading to temporary fatigue and grogginess. Health experts recommend adjusting sleep schedules gradually in the days leading up to the shift by going to bed 15-30 minutes earlier each night. Limiting caffeine and screen time before bed can also ease the transition.

The loss of an hour of sleep has also been linked to an increase in accidents and health concerns. Studies have shown a temporary rise in traffic accidents and workplace injuries following the springtime clock change.

Red Cross Encourages Smoke Alarm Checks

The American Red Cross is using the time change as a reminder for residents to test their smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. According to the organization, working smoke alarms reduce the risk of home fire deaths by half.

“Every second counts when there’s a home fire, and the sooner an alarm alerts you, the sooner you can get to safety,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive officer for the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “Testing your smoke alarms this weekend could save lives.”

As people adjust to the new schedule, they can look forward to longer daylight hours, which many enjoy for outdoor activities, sports, and evening events. Daylight Saving Time will continue until Sunday, November 2, when clocks will “fall back” one hour to standard time.