APSU Beach Volleyball Falls in Back-to-Back 3-2 Matches to Close Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up the Governors Classic with a pair of 3-2 losses against Lindenwood and Central Arkansas, Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the first match against Lindenwood, the Govs secured wins on the No. 1 and No. 4 pairings. Grace Austin and Jordan Morris rallied for a three-set victory in the top spot, while Bailey Lasater and Gabriella Mackenzie delivered a clutch three-set win in the No. 4 pairing. Despite their efforts, Lindenwood claimed the remaining matchups to take the contest.

The Govs remained competitive against Central Arkansas, once again picking up wins. Alyson Cooper and Jordyn Beneteau fought back to win at No. 3 in three sets, while Emma Loiars and Angelena Greene came through in the No. 5 spot with another three-set victory. However, UCA edged out the win with tight battles at the other spots.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action at the UNA Tournament, March 14th, in Florence, Alabama.

Results vs. Central Arkansas

Austin Peay 2, UCA 3

Anna Linskey/Riley Melton (UCA) def. AUSTIN, Grace/MORRIS, Jordan (APSU) 21-19, 21-13 Madelyn White/Kenzie Foley (UCA) def. CLARK, Anna Kate/FREEL, Emily (APSU) 21-13, 21-19 COOPER, Alyson/Beneteau, Jordyn (APSU) def. Callie Mullins/Katie Atkinson (UCA) 14-21, 21-14, 15-10 Reegan Siewert/Naya Tan (UCA) def. MACKENZIE, Gabriella/LASATER, Bailey (APSU) 22-20, 14-21, 15-13 LOIARS, Emma/GREENE, Angelena (APSU) def. Hadley Tully/Liliana Irizary 13-21, 21-16, 15-10

Results vs. Lindenwood

Austin Peay 2, LU 3