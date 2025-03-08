APSU Women’s Basketball Eliminated in ASUN Quarterfinals by Florida Gulf Coast

Fort Myers, FL – Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster combined for 24 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 82-48 to Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday at Alico Arena.

Florida Gulf Coast took control of the game early, going up by 13 at 21-8 in the first eight minutes of play. A three-pointer by Briana Rivera and a layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt cut Austin Peay State University’s () deficit to eight to end the quarter with the Govs trailing 22-14.

The Eagles held the Governors to just six points in the second frame as they extended their lead to 20. The Governors saw a scoring drought from 9:30-5:06 that was ended by Wyatt’s free throws, making the score 35-18. A layup by Anala Nelson would get the APSU Govs within 15, but FGCU ended the first half on a 5-0 run to lead 40-20 heading into halftime.

The two teams traded shots to begin the third frame as a layup by Wyatt cut the Govs’ deficit to 20 at 47-27 with five minutes left. A 10-5 FGCU run ended the third quarter, with the Eagles leading 61-33.

FGCU’s 21 points in the final quarter allowed them to lead 82-46. Jordan Boddie made the game’s final bucket, but FGCU took the 82-48 win.

The Difference

Scoring. The Eagles made 29-of-59 attempted shots while the Govs made 17-of-44.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster led with 12 points each.

Foster had a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks.

Foster, Abby Cater, and Anala Nelson each had one assist each.

