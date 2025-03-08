Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Opener but Edge Lindenwood for 3-2 Victory at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split its matches on the opening day of the Governors Classic, falling 5-0 to Central Arkansas before bouncing back with a 3-2 victory against Lindenwood, Friday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Complex.

Against Central Arkansas, Austin Peay State University was unable to secure a point as UCA claimed straight-set wins across all five pairings.

Austin Peay State University responded in its second match, defeating Lindenwood, 3-2. Jordan Morris and Grace Austin earned a straight-set win on Court No. 1, while Anna Kate Clark and Jordyn Beneteau battled through three sets to take the win on Court No. 4. Emma Loiars and Angelena Greene secured the match for the APSU Govs with a three-set win on Court 5.

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team continues play at the Governors Classic, this afternoon with a 10:00am match against the Lions, before concluding its home tournament with a 2:00pm match against Central Arkansas.

Tomorrow also is Senior Day, where APSU will recognize Gabriella MacKenzie, Jordan Morris, and Anna Kate Clark prior to its match against the Bears.

Results vs. Central Arkansas

Austin Peay 0, UCA 5

Anna Linskey/Riley Melton (UCA) def. AUSTIN, Grace/MORRIS, Jordan (APSU) 21-17, 21-10 Madelyn White/Kenzie Foley (UCA) def. COOPER, Alyson/LASATER, Bailey (APSU) 21-19, 21-15 Ella Layzell/Katie Atkinson (UCA) def. CLARK, Anna Kate/FREEL, Emily (APSU) 21-17, 21-18 Reegan Siewert/Audrey Cathcart (UCA) def. MACKENZIE, Gabriella/BENETEAU, Jordyn (APSU) 21-17, 21-16 Hadley Tully/Liliana Irizary (UCA) def . LOIARS, Emma/GREENE, An gelena (APSU) 21-17, 24-22

Results vs. Lindenwood

Austin Peay 3, LU 2