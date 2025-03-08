Austin Peay State University’s College of Education Introduces Engaging New Podcast ‘Govs Teach Unplugged’

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education has launched a new podcast titled “Govs Teach Unplugged,” designed to connect educators, students, alumni, and community members through conversations about education.

On each episode, listeners can expect to hear the latest news and announcements from the college, student spotlights, educational strategies and trends, and an interview with a featured guest. Megan Simpson, the podcast host, works as the APSU Eriksson College of Education’s director of communications.

“I am excited to host this new podcast, where I dive deeper into the incredible work happening in the Eriksson College of Education and classrooms across the country,” Simpson said. “The centerpiece of each episode is a segment I refer to as ‘The Dean’s List,’ an in-depth interview with distinguished educators who share their journeys, expertise, and innovative ideas in education. I can’t wait to speak with faculty members, current students, and alumni — all of whom bring an interesting perspective on teaching and learning.”

The inaugural episode features Dr. Cheryl Lambert, chair of the APSU Department of Teaching and Learning and coordinator of the Austin Peay State University Center for Rural Education . Lambert discusses her journey from rural roots to higher education leadership and explores the vital connection between rural communities and educational advancement.

“When you’re in a small community, everything outside your world looks so big,” Lambert explained on the podcast. “As a kid, I was afraid to go to college because it seemed so big and scary to me. Later on as a rural teacher, I wanted to make sure my students had a wider worldview.”

Lambert also previewed the upcoming Rural Education Conference, a free virtual event returning for its fifth year on March 18th.

The “Govs Teach Unplugged” podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released periodically, featuring diverse voices from across the educational landscape.

“We created this podcast to build stronger connections within our educational community,” Simpson said. “Our goal is to provide valuable insights for educators at all stages of their careers while celebrating the achievements of our students and alumni.”

For more information about the podcast or to suggest topics or guests for future episodes, contact Simpson at simpsonm@apsu.edu or visit the Eriksson College of Education’s website .

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your preferred platform:

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to impact communities and schools in the 21st century positively. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.