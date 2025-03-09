APSU Softball Closes Cathi Maynard Invitational with 4-3 Win Over Appalachian State

Clarksville, TN – Kylie Campbell’s sixth-inning home run, coupled with Ashley Martin’s six-strikeout performance, led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 4-3 victory against Appalachian State in the final game of the Cathi Maynard Invitational, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (22-3) trailed early, with Appalachian State (9-15) tallying the day’s first two runs in the top of the first inning and stranding a pair of Governors in scoring position in the bottom of the frame. Martin stepped into the circle with no outs in the top of the second, and stranded a pair of Mountaineers to maintain a two-run deficit.

In the bottom of the inning, Kayleigh Roper drove in Kiley Hinton – whose double was the first of four extra-base hits for APSU – but was the Govs’ lone run three innings.

After scoreless innings from both sides in the third and fourth, the Mountaineers took advantage of a Govs’ error, extending their lead to 3-1, in what proved to be their final scoring of the afternoon.

Sammie Shelander reached in the bottom of the frame after being hit by a pitch for the sixth time this season, and her pinch runner – Maggie Daughrity – advanced to third following a Katie Raper single to left field. Macee Roberts then cleared the bases on a double that hit the top half of the wall, bringing the two sides to a 3-3 stalemate.

After the Mountaineers’ leadoff batter reached by way of a single in the top of the sixth, a Martin strikeout was followed by a pair of flyouts to Raper in right field. Heading to the bottom of the frame, Roper and Ashley Diaz were unable to reach on their trips to the plate, but a solo shot to right-center field by Campbell sparked the day’s only lead change.

Taking their one-run lead into the top of the seventh, Martin struck out the Mountaineers’ leadoff. Two of ASU’s next three batters then reached on singles, but Roberts collected the final out of the contest on a lineout to third base.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 6-0) 6.0 IP, 5H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 6K, 26BF, 1XBH

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 22-3 on the season following its 19th-straight win.

The Governors’ 19-consecutive wins mark the second-longest winning streak in the country, and trail only No. 1 Oklahoma’s 24-game stretch dating back to last season.

APSU’s 22 wins this season already are the 13th-most in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s 13-game home winning streak is the second-longest in program history and trails only a 15-game stretch, from March 30, 1988, to March 3, 1989.

Brie Howard extended her reached base streak to a career-best 18 games.

Ashley Martin improved to 6-0 in the circle this season. Those six wins are third on the team, trailing only Emberly Nichols and Samantha Miener who both have seven.

Kylie Campbell’s three hits marked her second-straight and eight-career three-hit performance.

Campbell’s home run also was the third of the season and is tied for the most in her career, a mark she set during her freshman campaign in 2022.



Samantha Miener became the seventh pitcher in program history with 100-career appearances.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.