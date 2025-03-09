Cosmic Takeover Tour Expands Nashville Stop with Second Game at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Tri-City Chili Peppers and Cosmic Baseball has announced that a second game of the inaugural Cosmic Takeover Tour will be coming to Nashville during the 2025 season. Due to overwhelming demand and fan support, the viral experience will now play back-to-back nights at First Horizon Park on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th, 2025. – The Tri-City Chili Peppers and Cosmic Baseball has announced that a second game of the inaugural Cosmic Takeover Tour will be coming to Nashville during the 2025 season. Due to overwhelming demand and fan support, the viral experience will now play back-to-back nights at First Horizon Park on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers captivated the sports world over the summer of 2024 by using the world’s only stadium-grade black lights to blend traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement and a one-of-a-kind experience. It garnered national media attention from ESPN, MLB Network, The Today Show, ABC, CNN, FOX News, TBS Television Japan and many more.

With an initial wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history last summer, the Chili Peppers announced the Cosmic Takeover Tour in September and Nashville was a consensus choice as a host city from fan input. After filling the initial ticket lottery shortly after the first game was announced, the team and the Nashville Sounds began working on adding a second date at First Horizon Park this summer.

“We are excited to bring the world’s first Cosmic Baseball tour to Nashville this summer for two nights,” says Chris Martin, Owner of the Chili Peppers. “Nashville and First Horizon Park has always been at the top of our list knowing that the addition of our black lights and never-seen-before entertainment in Nashville will truly be a unique experience. We are excited to make Nashville part of baseball history.”

Fans that missed out on securing tickets for the first game and are interested in attending the game on June 13th are encouraged to register for the ticket lottery on the Chili Peppers website (chilipeppersbaseball.com) as the only opportunity to get tickets for the event.

“The Sounds are excited to announce a second night of Cosmic Baseball on June 13th,” adds Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Adam English. “The community responded so strongly to the announcement of the first game, we knew we had to find a way to play a second game. I am excited to see Nashville go cosmic twice in just a few months.”

Limited large group and hospitality options are available for both games at First Horizon Park. For more information on booking an exclusive hospitality area for Cosmic Baseball, please contact the Nashville Sounds by calling 615.690.HITS ext. 3.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2025 season is set for Friday, March 28th at 6:35pm against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). Single-game ticket and Season ticket memberships are available now.