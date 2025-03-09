Crisis 211 Hosts Bourbon Auction to Support Vital Community Services

Clarksville, TN – In early December, supporters of Crisis 211 gathered at Edward’s Steakhouse for the second annual “An Angel’s Share Affair” to enjoy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, music, a silent auction, and a live auction that included an exclusive private tasting at Whiskey House – Nashville.

“Tonight is called our Angel’s Share Affair,” Crisis 211 Executive Director Terrie Williams said. “We’re just trying to help with some funding. We’re a partner agency with United Way, we have been for 36 years, but, like so many, our funding has been cut quite a bit.

“Our funding comes from United Way and private donations. We get no government funding. I’m full-time, we have two part-time people, but we run 24/7 and always answer the phone. We have some interns from Austin Peay State University, as well as social work interns. It’s amazing that a lot of people don’t want to or don’t know how to deal with people in crisis.”

The silent auction featured 36 items, a wonderful variety of sought-after bourbons and whiskeys, all of which were donated for the event.

“This is a way to have some fun and do some good,” Williams said. “Crisis 211 is about crisis intervention, suicide prevention, and managing our 211 community hotline.”

211 is a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline that connects people with local community services, basic needs, health and mental health services, work support and financial assistance, and crisis and emergency services.

“Today, we had someone call who needed food,” Williams said. “Others need utility bill assistance, rent assistance, prescriptions refilled, gas cards. Some need help with shelter. I share any information I can find that might benefit people in the community.”

Find them at @crisis211 on Facebook or clarksvillecrisis211@gmail.com

Photo Gallery