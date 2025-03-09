Marsha Blackburn Report: Restoring the American Dream

Washington, D.C. – In President Donald J.Trump’s joint address to Congress, he detailed how he is going to reinvigorate the push for the American dream – not only for today or tomorrow – but for future generations, for our children and our grandchildren so that they learn to dream those big dreams and make them come true.

President Trump has restored common sense to the Oval Office. We’ve seen this take place every day as he makes and keeps those promises and delivers for the American people – things like reinvigorating our energy sector, finding spending cuts through DOGE, securing our border, carrying out deportations, and restoring our standing in the world.

Weekly Rundown

I delivered remarks on the Senate floor after Senate Democrats refused to stand with female athletes by blocking my resolution to designate October 10 as “American Girls in Sports Day.” A recent poll found that 79% of Americans and 67% of Democrats or those who lean Democrat agree biological males should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports. After four years where President Joe Biden waged a war on women’s sports, the message from voters was clear: no more biological men competing in women’s athletics; no more stolen records and medals; and no more invasions of privacy, humiliation, and harm for our nation’s incredible female athletes. Read more here.

This week, I introduced the Patients Before Middlemen (PBM) Act, which would bring down the cost of prescription drugs for seniors by delinking the compensation of pharmacy benefit managers from drug prices. This will ensure that seniors know which medications are covered by their health insurance plans and how much they will pay. Read more here.

I also introduced the Romance Scam Prevention Act, which would require dating apps and services to notify users who have interacted with a person removed from the app about fraud. In 2023, Tennesseans over the age of 60 lost $43 million due to scams targeting the elderly. The legislation would put critical safeguards in place to protect all dating app users – but especially senior citizens – from fraudulent schemes. Read more here.

ICYMI

In recent years, human trafficking has exploded as a result of the Biden Border Crisis. Just last month, eight Venezuelan illegal aliens in Tennessee were charged with transnational commercial sex enterprising crimes. Last week, I spoke on the Senate floor about my efforts to combat the horrific act of human trafficking.

Last November, the American people returned President Trump to the Oval Office with a mandate to restore common sense in government—especially on the issue of protecting women and girls. While President Trump and congressional Republicans are working to carry out this mandate and protect women, Democrats are trying their best to stop us. Read more about this in my weekly column here.