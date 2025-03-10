APSU Men’s Golf Set for Two-Day Battle at Grand Canyon Invitational

Clarksville, TN – For the second-straight season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team heads to the desert to compete in the Grand Canyon University Invitational, Tuesday and Wednesday, at the par-71 GCU Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Arkansas State, California Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, Canisius, Drake, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Illinois, UC Riverside, Kansas City, Omaha, Pacific, St. Thomas, UT Arlington, Valparaiso, and Wichita State in the 18-team, 99-player field.

The Governors finished in 12th place at the 2024 GCU Invitational with a team score of 864. Jakob Falk Schollert led the APSU Govs with a 36th-place finish and a three-round score of 215, while Reece Britt and Seth Smith finished tied for 47th with aggregate scores of 216.

This year, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee in Arizona. Samuels leads the Governors with a 69.35 scoring average this season and has posted a top-five finish in all six tournaments of his Austin Peay State University career. Samuels also leads the APSU Govs with nine rounds in the 60s, 14 rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in all 17 rounds played this season.

With a 73.06 scoring average, Reece Britt is next up for Austin Peay State University. Britt has carded one round in the 60s this season and ranks third on the team with seven rounds at even or under par and a counting score in 14 of 17 rounds played.

Seth Smith, who ranks second on the team with a 71.88 scoring average, is next in line for first-year head coach Easton Key. Smith also ranks second on the team with five rounds in the 60s, 11 rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 16 of 17 rounds played this season. Smith leads Austin Peay with two individual wins after picking up back-to-back wins at The Buddy and the Xavier Invitational to close the fall.

Freshman Grady Cox is next on the tee with a 74.35 scoring average in his debut season. Cox has shot five rounds at even or under par this season and ranks third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and a counting score in 14 of 17 rounds played.

Finally, Michael Long returns to the lineup for the Governors after competing as an individual in the team’s first spring tournament last week. Long has a 76.67 scoring average this season while recording three rounds at even or under par and a counting score in five of the nine rounds he has played while in Austin Peay State University’s lineup.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Kansas City, St. Thomas, and Valparaiso for the first two rounds of the GCU Invitational, which begins with a Monday 10:00am CT shotgun start. Golf Genius will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.