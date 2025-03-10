APSU Men’s Tennis Set to Face Cumberland in Tuesday Afternoon Match

65.2 F
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Cumberland for a Tuesday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (3-4) most recently fell to Southern Indiana 2-5 on March 1st. Sota Minami took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Axel Sabourin on court two. Tom Bolton took a 7-5, 6-2 win against Eytan Michaeli on court three. 

Cumberland (4-5) took a 2-5 loss to Southeastern on March 4th. Gabriel Godoy took a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 win on court five, as Hassan Amar took a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win on court six. 

This will be the 11th meeting of the Governors and the Phoenix, with APSU leading the series, 9-1. The last meeting was a 6-1 Austin Peay State University win on March 12th, 2024, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

