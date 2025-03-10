Austin Peay State University Baseball Travels to Southern Indiana for Midweek Clash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team is set to play in a midweek contest against the Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana starting on Tuesday at 5:00pm at USI Baseball Field in Evansville, Indiana.

Leading Off

Austin Peay State University has won its last three weekend series, with sweeps against Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois to open the home calendar. Last weekend, Austin Peay State University took three games from St. Thomas (MN) in its four-game series at home, where the APSU Govs scored 42 runs on 51 hits.

Breakout performances at the plate from Ray Velazquez, Andres Matias, and Kyler Proctor powered the offense over the Tommies.

Governors Bullpen

APSU as a team last weekend had a combined 9.25 ERA against a solid offensive team. The bullpen led the charge for the pitching staff throwing 19.2 innings allowing 13 earned runs. Chance Cox picked up his first win of the season after 2.2 innings of work on the mound, not allowing a run to score. He punched out two batters, and allowed just one hit and two walks.

First Hacks

The Governors last weekend hit for a combined average of .352 with an on-base percentage of .460 and a slugging of .503. As a team, they had 51 hits, 16 of those being for extra-bases.

Austin Peay State University infielder Ray Velazquez saw a breakout weekend at the plate against St. Thomas (MN), batting .667 over the weekend. He collected six base hits and six RBI in just nine at-bats. He had a pinch-hit single in the series opener, and had a 3-for-3 performance in game three. In the series finale, he went 2-for-5 with four RBI. Over the entire weekend, he did not strike out, and he fielded a perfect 1.000 at the hot corner.

Center fielder John Bay is batting .317 on the season after struggling at the plate last weekend. In the series against St. Thomas, he batted .190 (4-for-21) with a home run and a double. He reached base on a walk, and collected two RBI, while also swiping a bag on the bases.

APSU first baseman/catcher Gus Freeman has started every game at first for the Govs so far this season. He bats .348 coming into the midweek. Last weekend against UST, he went 3-for-11 with two RBI. He was hit by a pitch five times in the series, putting him at 10 on the season. He leads the ASUN in the category, and is ranked 10th in the nation, three behind the national leader. Freeman also ranks in the top-10 of eight ASUN offensive categories.

Infielder Andres Matias had a pair of career days at the plate against UST. In the series opener, he went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Then in the series finale, he went 4-for-5 with his second homer of the season and a double while tallying four RBI. He set single game highs in hits and RBI in the finale.

Austin Peay State University outfielder Cameron Nickens was named ASUN Player of the Week after a strong performance at the plate against Eastern Illinois in the week prior to St. Thomas. Last weekend against UST, he was 8-for-16 (.500) at the plate with three doubles and four RBI. He walked five times and was hit by a pitch once, while only striking out once. He had an OBP of .636, and a .688 slugging. He leads the ASUN in runs scored, while also ranking in the top-10 of nine other ASUN offensive categories. He has also reached base safely in every game this season.

APSU infielder Kyler Proctor batted .368 last weekend with three doubles. He tallied three RBI out of the leadoff spot, and walked three times. Proctor carries the longest current hit streak of any Gov in the lineup, at nine games.

Infielder/designated hitter Cole Johnson batted .286 over the weekend against St. Thomas, collecting a home run and a double. He batted in six runs and walked three times.

Facing The Screaming Eagles

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the series 5-0. The two squads met in four consecutive seasons from 1995-99. The next time the Governors faced the Screaming Eagles was May 7, 2023, where they won 10-6 in Evansville.

About the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

AT THE PLATE

The UST offense is currently hitting .287 which ranks second in the OVC.

The Screaming Eagles have a total of 139 hits and 89 runs.

USI has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .375. They have four homers, 23 doubles, and four triples on the season.

ON THE MOUND

The Screaming Eagles have a team ERA of 7.15 which ranks seventh in the OVC.

Blake Kimball has been the most effective on the hill for the Screaming Eagles. He has a 2.55 ERA over 24.2 innings in four appearances.

Broadcast Information

Tuesday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.