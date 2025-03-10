Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland in Tuesday Afternoon Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Cumberland for a Tuesday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (3-8) most recently dropped a 4-3 decision to Ball State on March 6th. Denise Torrealba defeated Jemima Williams-Philips, 6-0, 6-0, on court two. On court three, Asia Fontana took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Chloe Brown, and Elena Thiel took a 6-0, 6-1 win against Ella Hazelbaker on court six.

Cumberland (4-5) lost 7-0 to Southeastern on March 4th.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Phoenix, with the Govs leading the series 5-3. The last meeting was a 7-0 Governor win on February 28th, 2023, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.