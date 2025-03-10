68.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 10, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland in Tuesday Afternoon Match
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland in Tuesday Afternoon Match

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis and Cumberland Set for Ninth All-Time Meeting in Tuesday Showdown at the Governors Tennis Courts. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis and Cumberland Set for Ninth All-Time Meeting in Tuesday Showdown at the Governors Tennis Courts. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Cumberland for a Tuesday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (3-8) most recently dropped a 4-3 decision to Ball State on March 6th. Denise Torrealba defeated Jemima Williams-Philips, 6-0, 6-0, on court two. On court three, Asia Fontana took a 6-4, 6-3 win over Chloe Brown, and Elena Thiel took a 6-0, 6-1 win against Ella Hazelbaker on court six. 

Cumberland (4-5) lost 7-0 to Southeastern on March 4th. 

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Phoenix, with the Govs leading the series 5-3. The last meeting was a 7-0 Governor win on February 28th, 2023, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Guthrie Highway water outage for water main maintenance
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information