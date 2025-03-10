Charley Jordan Shares Floral Design Tips in Interactive Workshop

Clarksville, TN – “I was contacted by the folks at Customs House Museum,” Charley Jordan said. “They wanted to do something in conjunction with their Art In Bloom event, and I said, yes. The arrangement class itself is based on therapeutic horticulture, so it was designed to be therapeutic and of course, fun.

“Anything involving flowers, to me, is fantastic. We had first-timers and repeat participants, and it was really cool to have some come back, who had done these activities with me before. We worked the flowers, learned about them, made arrangements and small bouquets. It was really fun.

There were about 25 – 30 people upstairs at the museum, working with carnations, some fillers and sunflowers. Jordan educated the class about the flowers, and gave them tricks on arranging, guiding them through the entire process.

“It was fun to learn about all the flowers, various parts of the flowers, and a little history about each of the flowers we used,” Jordan said. “The feedback was great. Everyone really liked it and I hope I get to do it again. The Customs House is a great place for an event like this. And the artistry of the Art in Bloom event was amazing. I was lucky to get a sneak peek. I really enjoyed it.”

Photo Gallery