Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Trenton Road, Needmore Road water outage and lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

The water main maintenance work will start at 8:00am with a lane closure on Trenton Road and at 9:00pm water service will be turned off on Needmore Road from Trenton Road to 290 Needmore Road.

Low water pressure possible for vicinity.

The southbound turning lane on Trenton Road at the intersection of Needmore Road will be closed and a lane shift will be established to allow motorists to access Needmore Road.

Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of flaggers when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 7:00am on Wednesday, March 12th.

