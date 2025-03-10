Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 10th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Yumiko is a 2 year old female Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, very sweet and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever family.

Greg is a young mixed breed boy. He possibly has some type of Hound in him. Greg is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is very affectionate and smart. Walked nicely on the leash. Come take him for a walk and see if he’s the one!

Luna is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day after she is microchipped. Come by and take her for a walk in the yard. Lovely girl looking for her forever family.

Dutchess is an adult female domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She is a beauty and will make someone a great addition to their family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Chester is a 2 year old male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Come see this sweetheart in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions. Often, we highlight pets that are also available at our Fort Campbell Facility. 931.472.5820



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mandy is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She does need to be the only pet in the home as she prefers not to share her people with dogs and other cats. She is very snuggly and loving. Mandy will make a fantastic companion for a lucky family!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Babykins is a 7 month old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV neg and litter trained. She is super sweet and loving. Looking for a great companion then she’s your girl.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. We’ve been running her availability for several weeks now and we want to briefly address the “ Black Dog” Syndrome theory floating around. What this means is that statistically, Black dogs do tend to be passed over more frequently and often overlooked at events and shelters. There is absolutely no rhyme or reason for this, but sadly, it happens far more often than people realize.

We feel that this sweet girl has become a casualty of this and we just want her out there so people can see she is just a wonderful dog and will be a fantastic addition to some lucky family. Shamrock is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy, is very loving and will be a good hiking and walking companion.

Shamrock needs an adopter who understands her energy, and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her, and lots of challenging toys. She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is a lovely 8 year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Don’t let her age deter you, she is very active, friendly and loving. Marta is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and microchipped. She enjoys her long walks, car rides and just being with her people. She is good around children but does need to be the only dog in the home.

Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is affectionate, athletic, absolutely loves the water, friendly, funny and very playful. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative and house trained. He loves playing with other dogs and is good around children. Toben would love a big fenced yard and an active family who will take him on all kinds of adventures!

You can find Toben and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is a very happy go lucky 5 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, crate trained and neutered. He does very well with his four legged friends and loves interacting with his 2 legged friends as well. Houston is looking for his forever home and will be a wonderful jogging, hiking and all round great outdoor buddy. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Houston and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Silverfish is a lovely 10 month old solid white (not deaf) male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He ended up in rescue through no fault of his own and is very unsure of things right now. One thing for sure is he prefers to be the ONLY pet in the home.

Silverfish absolutely loves to play and be with his people and will curl up and just snuggle with you. He will need a caring, understanding home that will let him decompress and settle down with his new family. This is a beautiful, loving boy who will make a wonderful addition to your family.



To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Olliee is the sweetest 5 year old male Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, on preventatives and house trained. Olliee is your ridealong buddy on all adventures. He loves exploring and going on car trips. He does well with other dogs, cats and children. Super sweet personality and will be a great addition to your family. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Olliee’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/olliee or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bishop is a 3 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained but awaiting his neutering. He does well with other dogs but does need to be fed in a kennel or separate from other dogs as he prefers not to have others around him when food is in the picture! Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if renting or you live on Post.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Please call Michelle@ 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Wonder is a one-year-old male mixed breed. He has beautiful Blue eyes and is fully vetted, neutered, and good in the house. Wonder does need a fenced yard because he is deaf. Deaf dogs are usually super tuned into their people-watching for hand signals and can easily be trained to learn a lot.

He loves his people, loves chasing the ball and playing fetch. He will chill out at night and curl up with you. He loves all dogs, doesn’t bother cats and is good with children. Wonder weighs about 20 pounds or so but thinks he’s a 10 pound lap dog. He plays a bit rough not knowing his size so be mindful with him around smaller children just due to his energy!

He is good with all children, just doesn’t realize his size! Wonder has so much love to give to a very lucky family.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing