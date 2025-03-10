65.2 F
Clarksville Police Department Asks for Assistance in Identifying Remaining Vehicle Theft Suspect

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) seeks the public’s help identifying a suspect.

On March 8th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft. While attending to that call, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were dispatched to a second report of a suspicious vehicle near the reported theft.

After a brief foot chase, two individuals were apprehended, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

However, upon reviewing surveillance footage, one unidentified suspect remains at large. This suspect appears to be a female with distinctive facial markings between her eyebrows and beneath her right eye.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD Detective Davis at 931.648.0656, ext. 5064.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

