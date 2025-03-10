Missing Teens: Clarksville Police Department Searching for Runaways Lila Cole and Layne Brand

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help locating two runaways.

Lila Cole, a white female born on 12/8/2009, stands 5’8″ tall, weighs 190 lbs, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Layne Brand, also a white female, was born on 12/2/2008, is 5’2″ tall, and weighs 185 lbs. Her clothing was unknown.

Both are believed to have voluntarily left an address on Waters Edge Drive on March 8th, 2025, at 10:20am and traveled to Miami, Florida, via Atlanta, Georgia.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area during that time is urged to come forward.

Please get in touch with CPD Detective Colin Adair at 931.648.0656 ext. 5188.