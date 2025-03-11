APSU Men’s Tennis Holds Off Cumberland for Narrow 4-3 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 4-3 victory over Cumberland, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-4) took one doubles win on the first court. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Elisey Kalashnikov and Hassan Ammar 6-1.

The Governors earned four singles victories for the win. Minami took a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win over Vitor Ferreira on the first court. Giovanni Becchis defeated Paul Daniel Meyer, 6-3, 6-4 on court two. Javier Tortajada defeated Elisey Kalashnikov, 6-3, 6-4 on the sixth court.

Glen Arnet clinched the match for the Govs with his 7-5, 6-4 win over Arne Sohmer on court five.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis hosts North Alabama to open Atlantic Sun Conference play for a Friday 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

