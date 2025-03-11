APSU Softball Shifts ASUN Opener, Faces Bellarmine Thursday-Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has moved up its first series of Atlantic Sun Conference play against Bellarmine to a three-game, Thursday-Friday series at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors begin ASUN Conference play with a Thursday 3:00pm CT contest against the Knights and then face the Knights in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 1:00pm.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.