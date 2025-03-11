Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Defeats Cumberland 6-1 in Impressive Performance

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 6-1 win over Cumberland, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-8) took each doubles match to secure the early point. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Juanita Mendez and Elina Sungaullina 6-0. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen defeated Lara Zugasti Esteban and Kaeda Hatano on court two, 6-3. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win on the third court over Madeline Darud and Asya Tilsim Timur.

The Governors took singles victories on courts 1-5.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play as they host North Alabama for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles