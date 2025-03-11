Clarksville City Hall to Close for One Day as Electrical Work Begins March 14th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Hall, 1 Public Square, will be closed to the public on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

The one-day closure of City Hall is necessary to enable workers to install a step-down electrical transformer in the building. That work will begin on Friday, said the City’s Municipal Properties Department.

A full-scale building shutdown is thus required, because City Hall employees will not be able to access any electronics that are necessary in the performance of their normal duties.

In addition, US Bank offices on the City Hall first floor will be closed on Friday.

This building closure directly affects the following City departments:

City Court Clerk (City Court will, however, be in session on Friday as scheduled, at 106 Public Square)

Information Technology

Parking Commission

Finance & Revenue, including Revenue Collection at both the North Service Center and DMV on Cunningham Lane, which are tied to the City Hall network

Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services: (While the CNCS office will be closed, staff are available by phone at 931.648.6133, or by email at community@cityofclarksville.com)

Human Resources

Internal Audit

Purchasing (A pre-scheduled Friday, 2:30pm bid opening has been moved to the Clarksville Street Department, 199 South Tenth Street)

Mayor’s Office

City Attorney

City Clerk

City Communications

Military & Veteran Liaison

All other City departments that are not housed inside Clarksville City Hall are not affected by the March 14th closure.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure might cause for the public,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, “however, this is the least-disruptive solution that can be found for performing this vitally-important work inside the building.”

City offices at City Hall are scheduled to reopen on time, Monday, March 17th, 2025.