News

Clarksville Police Identify and Locate Suspect in Vehicle Theft Case

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified and located a female suspect connected to a recent vehicle theft. Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their assistance in the case.

The investigation began on March 8th, 2025, when CPD officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle. During the initial response, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a separate call regarding a suspicious vehicle near the theft location. Following a brief foot chase, two individuals were apprehended, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

However, surveillance footage revealed an additional suspect—a female with distinctive facial markings between her eyebrows and beneath her right eye—who remained at large at the time. CPD later requested the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

With the suspect now identified and located, authorities have confirmed that the case remains an active investigation. Due to its ongoing nature, no further details have been released at this time.

CPD continues to urge residents to report any suspicious activity and assist in crime prevention efforts.

