Clarksville Police Locate Runaway Juvenile Lila Cole, Continue Search for Layne Brand

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has safely located Lila Cole, one of two juveniles reported as runaways last week. However, authorities continue to seek the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Layne Brand, who remains missing.

On March 10th, 2025, CPD issued an alert requesting assistance in locating Cole, 15, and Brand, 16, after they were reported missing. The two were last seen voluntarily leaving an address on Waters Edge Drive around 10:20am on March 8th. Initial reports indicated they may have traveled to Miami, Florida, via Atlanta, Georgia.

Cole, described as a 5’8” white female weighing 190 lbs., was last seen wearing black sweatpants and white Nike shoes. Brand, also a white female, is 5’2” tall and weighs 185 lbs., though her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Authorities urge anyone with information or video footage from the area around Waters Edge Drive during the time of their disappearance to contact CPD.

Anyone with information on Layne Brand’s whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to CPD Detective Colin Adair at 931.648.0656 ext. 5188.