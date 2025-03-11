Historic Collinsville Kicks Off 2025 Season with Living History Event on April 12th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County will open its annual season on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. The event will feature hands-on activities for all ages from 10:00am to 4:00pm and tours of the Weakley House Museum.

Visitors will experience “On This Day in 1861,” a special theme with activities and programming featuring a glimpse of the everyday life of those at home in a rural Tennessee settlement on the day the Civil War began – April 12th, 1861. Guests can become part of the past and interact with living history as they explore the grounds and rooms of the historic buildings. All activities are included with admission.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

At the Batson Dogtrot House guests will have the opportunity to interact with reenactors performing home front chores, learn about the science behind butter churning, and sample period food and drinks. In the Wildwood Church and School guests will be able to engage in standard routines for a one room schoolhouse and church of the 1800s, while in the Atkin’s Teacher’s House guests can experience an old-fashioned visit with a member of a teacher’s host family.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the Weakley House Museum. Next door in the newly opening Annex, visitors can admire a display of “Old Southside” handmade miniatures along with vintage and antique items.

Admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3.

“We are excited to open our 2025 season on April 12th, offering families a unique opportunity to experience life in the 1800s,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Charlie Koon. “Through special events that showcase historic traditions and moments, visitors of all ages can step back in time and connect with the past. A day spent at Historic Collinsville harkens back to a simpler time and highlights the ways our shared history brings us together. We invite you to experience it for yourself this year!”

The Weakley House Museum was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm. The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s.

The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Special events during the 2025 season (subject to change):

April 12th: On This Day in 1861

On This Day in 1861 June 13th-15th: Civil War Days

Civil War Days Aug. 9th: Quilt Show and Tell

Quilt Show and Tell Oct. 11th: An Evening with Pat Fitzhugh

An Evening with Pat Fitzhugh Oct. 25th: Historic Harvest Fest

Historic Harvest Fest Dec. 13th: Christmas Parade

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s 2025 season runs April 12th through October 25th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission is at 3:00pm. Closed on Easter Sunday, Juneteenth (June 19th), and Independence Day (July 4th). Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.



More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.