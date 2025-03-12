APSU Men’s Golf Shoots Tournament-Best 290 to Wrap Up Grand Canyon University Invitational

Phoenix, AZ – After play was suspended Monday due to darkness, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf wrapped up the second round before firing a team score of 290 in the third round – their best round of the tournament – to finish tied for 15th with a score of 883 at the Grand Canyon University Invitational, Tuesday, at the par-71 GCU Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a first-round 295, Monday, before carding a 298 in the second round, which wrapped up on Tuesday morning. The Governors finished tied with Valparaiso and beat 17th-place UT Arlington by eight shots. The APSU Govs also finished one stroke behind St. Thomas and Northern Colorado, who tied for 13th.

Grand Canyon won the tournament with a score of 12-under 840 while the Lopes’ Tommaso Zorzetto and Cal State Fullerton’s Tegan Andrews tied for individual medalist honors at nine-under 204.

Patton Samuels opened the tournament with a four-under 67 in the first round, which was the best round by a Gov in the tournament. Samuels added a four-over 75 in the second round and a one-over 72 in the third round to finish tied for 14th with a score of one-over 214.

After carding a four-over 75 in the first round, Seth Smith carded a one-over 72 in the second round and a four-over 75 in the third round to finish tied for 55th with a score of 222. Reece Britt was next on the leaderboard for the Governors, carding a two-over 73 in the opening round and an 82 in the second round. Britt closed the tournament with an even-par 71 – the best score of the round by a Gov – to finish tied for 83rd with a score of 226.

Grady Cox was next in line for Austin Peay State University, carding an opening round 80 before posting the best score by a Governor in the second round with an even-par 71. Cox closed the tournament with an 81 and finished tied for 92nd with a score of 232.

Finally, Michael Long recorded a first-round 83 and a second-round 80 before shooting one-over 72 in the third round to finish tied for 95th with a score of 235.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at Miami (OH)’s Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate, March 24th-26th, at Sweetens Cove Golf Course in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

For news and updates, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.