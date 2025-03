Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) seeks the public’s help locating a missing person. Douglas Wade, 24, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

He was visiting relatives from Illinois when he voluntarily left a residence in the area of Allen Griffy Road, prompting concern from his family.

Anyone with information about Mr. Wade or who sees him is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department or Detective Nicolas Johnson at 931.648.0656 ext. 5687.