Clarksville Ranks Second for Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee now the Third Least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state fell seven cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.68 which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and 40 cents less than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices fluctuated lower over last week, which likely helped contribute to the welcome break in pump prices across the state,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we head into the spring break travel period, increased gasoline demand is likely to place upward pressure on our pump prices. For now, drivers can enjoy the fact that Tennessee is the third least expensive market in the nation for gas prices.”

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a penny since last week to $3.11 thanks in part to softer oil prices. Some drivers could see fluctuations at the pump due to markets and retailers reacting to news of tariffs and the transition to summer-grade gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 b/d last week to 8.87. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 248.3 million barrels to 246.8. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.08, five cents lower than a month ago and 31 cents lower than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $66.31 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.78), Johnson City ($2.77), Memphis ($2.74)

metro markets – Jackson ($2.78), Johnson City ($2.77), Memphis ($2.74) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.53), Clarksville ($2.60), Cleveland ($2.61)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.687 $2.683 $2.754 $2.766 $3.081 Chattanooga $2.539 $2.539 $2.653 $2.666 $3.035 Knoxville $2.711 $2.712 $2.753 $2.793 $3.045 Memphis $2.741 $2.744 $2.777 $2.802 $3.077 Nashville $2.691 $2.673 $2.783 $2.760 $3.129 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.