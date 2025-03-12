CMCSS Announces Administrative Appointments for March 2025

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced its latest administrative appointments for March 2025.

These leadership changes reflect the district’s commitment to enhancing educational excellence and ensuring strong leadership across its schools.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction (6-8)

Ashley Forbis has been selected as the Director of Instruction and Curriculum (6-8), replacing Dr. Tracy Hollinger who will be retiring after 30 years of service in CMCSS. Forbis has served as the ILPD Coordinator for CMCSS since 2023. Previously, she served for nearly a decade as an ELA Consulting Teacher and Academic Coach, providing district-wide and school-level training, support, and resources to educators.

Forbis began her career with CMCSS in 2004, serving as a teacher at Moore Magnet STEAM School and Sango Elementary School. Over her nearly 21-year career in CMCSS, she has led numerous professional learning activities, developed curriculum and instructional materials, and provided modeling and support for hundreds of teachers.

Forbis is a Certified Academic Language Therapist through the Academic Language Therapy Association, and she has been instrumental in leading advancements to CMCSS’ dyslexia screening, intervention, training, and resources for students, families, and educators. Forbis earned her M.A. in Elementary Reading Specialist from Nova Southeastern University and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University. She is also certified as an English as a Second Language Teacher.

Kirkwood Middle School Assistant Principal

Shawn Jackson has been selected as an assistant principal at Kirkwood Middle School, beginning the 2025-2026 school year. Jackson has served as the Academic Coach at Kirkwood Middle since it opened in 2022. She began her career with CMCSS in 2010 as a long-term substitute at Rossview Middle School and then taught math for over a decade at Kenwood Middle and Northeast Middle schools.

Jackson has served as a Math Lead Teacher, Summer Learning Camp Administrator, EMTR Mentor, and in other leadership roles. She was named a 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, and she completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy and Introduction to Leadership Academy. Jackson is currently completing her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership for K-12 at Trevecca Nazarene University, and she earned her B.A. in 4-8 Interdisciplinary Studies from Austin Peay State University.