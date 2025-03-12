62.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 13, 2025
HomeEventsLaughs and Libations: Sloshed-Speare Returns to Roxy Regional Theatre with Twelfth Night
Events

Laughs and Libations: Sloshed-Speare Returns to Roxy Regional Theatre with Twelfth Night

News Staff
By News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre Presents Boozy Take on Twelfth Night

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – We’re springing into Spring at the Roxy Regional Theatre with the next installment in our hit Sloshed-Speare series, the Bard’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night (or at least some version of it!) on Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 7:00pm. 

Come and get in some laughs next weekend as our band of merry readers takes on this classic with a plot revolving around mistaken identity and deception — plus some improv twists and turns with each $5.00 donation from the audience!

Tickets are only $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
CMCSS Announces Administrative Appointments for March 2025
Next article
Clarksville Ranks Second for Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information