Laughs and Libations: Sloshed-Speare Returns to Roxy Regional Theatre with Twelfth Night

Clarksville, TN – We’re springing into Spring at the Roxy Regional Theatre with the next installment in our hit Sloshed-Speare series, the Bard’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night (or at least some version of it!) on Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Come and get in some laughs next weekend as our band of merry readers takes on this classic with a plot revolving around mistaken identity and deception — plus some improv twists and turns with each $5.00 donation from the audience!

Tickets are only $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

