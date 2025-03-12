NASA Scrubs Crew-10 Launch; Next Attempt Set for March 13th

Florida – NASA and SpaceX have scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the agency’s Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov have exited the Dragon spacecraft, and the agency’s live coverage will continue until the crew has left the pad for Astronaut Crew Quarters.

The next available launch opportunity is no earlier than 6:26pm CT Thursday, March 13th, 2025, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA Kennedy pending review of the issue. Launch coverage will begin at 2:25pm on NASA+. Docking is targeted at 10:30pm on Friday, March 14th. The U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predicts greater-than-95% favorable forecast for conditions around the launch site. Teams also will monitor weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft.

With a March 13 Crew-10 launch, the Crew-9 mission with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, would depart the space station no earlier than 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 17th, pending weather at the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida.

Crew-10 is the 10th crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system and its 11th flight with crew aboard, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

