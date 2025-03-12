Oodles of Noodles, The Not So New Comfort Food

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Regardless of where they live, if you are to ask someone what their favorite comfort food is, chances are the dish that comes to mind contains noodles. Pasta, ramen, macaroni and cheese, all have one common ingredient; the almighty noodle. March is National Noodle Month and there are many ways to include your choice of noodle during this time.

Noodles are defined as a food made from grains that are rolled, cut, stretched or pressed into a variety of shapes. Most contain wheat, rice, millet, buckwheat, glass (mungbean or potato starch) to name a few. The Italians, Arabs, and Chinese all claim to have discovered the noodle and noodles have been documented to be in mankind’s cuisine for over 200 years. But the Chinese take the nod with the existence of a 4,000-year-old noodle found in 2002 in an overturned sealed bowl in the Lajia area of northwestern China.

There is no chance to be bored when making a noodle dish as they vary from rich and spicy to simple and delicate. Cooking times vary as some are almost under-cooked, as in the Italian al dente pasta, fried in woks, blended into soups, coated with tomato sauce, cheese, oil, and added to beans, vegetables or leftover meats to create a meal.

Despite the strong Italian and Asian immigrant influences, American noodle culture also evolved from the mainly Dutch and German settlers and later from those from Russia, Hungary and the Ukraine. The popular macaroni and cheese and tuna noodle casseroles are the best American examples and could be found on most household tables dating from the early 20th century to today.

Comfort food is all the food trend today and dishes that mom and grandmother made are coming to the forefront of not only daily cuisine but in trendy restaurants. These versions take these classics up a notch by using more elegant ingredients and fusing healthier options.

Here’s my go-to recipe for an Asian-influenced and healthy homage to the noodle:

Udon Noodle and Mushroom Stir Fry

(courtesy of www.bowlofdelicious.com )*

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients

16 oz. defrosted frozen udon noodles or refrigerated or dried; see notes

2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral-tasting oil

1 bunch green onions sliced, 1/2 cup dark green parts reserved (6-8 total green onions)

2 cloves garlic minced

8 oz. shiitake mushrooms sliced (or cremini/baby portobella, or other mushroom type)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger finely grated

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce such as Huy Fong, or Sriracha (more or less depending on spice level preference)

1/3 cup water or chicken or vegetable broth

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves and/or cilantro, optional

Instructions

If using dried udon noodles, prepare them according to the directions on the package.

Heat the canola oil (2 tablespoons) in a large deep skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the light green and white parts of the green onions (making sure to reserve about 1/2 cup of the darkest green parts) and the minced garlic (2 cloves).

Sauté for about 2 minutes, until onions are softened and garlic is toasted and fragrant. Add the sliced shiitake mushrooms (8 oz.) to the skillet and sauté until browned and softened, stirring occasionally (about 5 minutes).

While the mushrooms are cooking, make the sauce. In a small bowl or glass measuring cup, mix the soy sauce, fresh ginger, sesame oil, rice vinegar, chili garlic, honey and water.

Add the sauce and the prepared noodles to the skillet. Stir together. If things are sticking to the bottom, add 1/4 cup of water and use a wooden spoon to scrape anything from the bottom of the skillet.

Add the dark green onion slices as well as the basil/cilantro leaves if using. Stir together and serve.

*Although this is a vegetarian option, feel free to add a cooked protein of choice such as sliced beef or pork, chicken, or shrimp.