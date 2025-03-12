Treva Gordon’s L.O.S.S. Community Comes Together for Valentine’s Day

Clarksville, TN – Treva Gordon was joined by fifty or so of her friends for a Valentine’s Day celebration at Christ the Healer Church that included breakfast, singing, games, gifts and lots of fun.

Lending Our Shared Stories (L.O.S.S.), an organization founded by Gordon in 2019 after the passing of her husband Robert, is a group of widows and widowers in the area who seek each other’s support as they move on after the loss of their spouse.

For information on upcoming events, go to Loss.events on Facebook.

Photo Gallery