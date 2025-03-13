APSU Named New Home for Tennessee Young Writers’ Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, in collaboration with Humanities Tennessee, has announced that APSU is the new home of the Tennessee Young Writers’ Workshop, a week-long overnight summer camp for creative writers ages 14-18 from across the state.

Registration is now open for the week of June 15th-22nd, 2025. The cost is $350.00 per person, and you can register your student here. Tuition assistance and scholarships are available.

Participating students will live on campus and hone their craft amongst their peers, under the guidance of engaging, professional instructors who will lead daily creative writing workshops in a wide variety of styles and genres. The week’s events will also include summer camp activities and evening programs such as friendship bracelet making and tie-dye.

“We are so excited to welcome the Tennessee Young Writers’ Workshop back to Austin Peay State University,” said Dr. Andrea Spofford, Director of the APSU Center of Excellence for Creative Arts and co-coordinator of the Creative Writing program. “This program is so important to high school students in our state and region, and we’re really looking forward to a fun-filled and engaging camp session.”

Students must submit a creative writing sample of no more than 2,500 words—this may be a selection of poems, a short story, a creative nonfiction essay or personal essay, a play, or any combination of creative writing.

“Humanities Tennessee has been providing the Young Writers’ Workshop to young students throughout the state for more than 20 years,” said Tim Henderson, executive director of Humanities Tennessee. “It’s a program we treasure, and it embodies our mission to foster community and civility in Tennessee by providing students with an opportunity to examine and reflect upon ideas, stories, history, arts, and culture.”

Henderson said the organization’s employees are excited for the Young Writers’ Workshop to return to APSU, which has frequently partnered with CECA to host the event.

“As we at Humanities Tennessee envision a future in which Tennesseans seek knowledge, share stories, and unite with empathy to create more connected communities,” he said. “We know that, from [the workshop’s] home at APSU, we can make great, impactful strides in that direction.”

To learn more about the Tennessee Young Writers’ Workshop contact Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.