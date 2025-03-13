72.8 F
APSU Women’s Tennis Set for ASUN Showdown with North Alabama

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Lions in ASUN Opener. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play on Friday at 10:00am against North Alabama at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-8) defeated Cumberland 6-1 on March 11th. The APSU Govs took each doubles match to secure the early point. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Juanita Mendez and Elina Sungaullina 6-0.

Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen defeated Lara Zugasti Esteban and Kaeda Hatano on court two, 6-3. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win on the third court over Madeline Darud and Asya Tilsim Timur. 

The Governors took singles victories on courts 1-5. 

North Alabama (8-2) enters Friday’s contest after a 4-0 win over Alabama A&M.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the Governor and the Lions, with the APSU leading the series, 4-0. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

