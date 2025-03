Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has shifted game times for its ASUN opening series against Lipscomb.

The Governors begin Atlantic Sun Conference play with a doubleheader starting with a Friday 1:00pm CT game at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The series then concludes with game three starting on Sunday at 2:00pm.

