Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Begins Conference Play at Home against North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts North Alabama for its Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Friday with a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-4) took a 4-3 win over Cumberland on March 11th. Austin Peay State University took one doubles win on the first court. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Elisey Kalashnikov and Hassan Ammar 6-1. Glen Arnet clinched the match for the Govs with his 7-5, 6-4 win over Arne Sohmer on court five.

North Alabama (9-3) took a 4-0 win over Alabama A&M on March 12th.

This is the seventh all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Lions leading, 4-1.

